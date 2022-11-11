The Crawford County Board of Elections has completed adjudication of ballots with write-in votes from Tuesday’s election.
Adjudication is a review of a ballot to determine voter intent.
Christopher Soff, chairman of the Board of Elections, said having to adjudicate ballots does slow the counting process.
“It continues to be disappointing that people simply don’t follow instructions (on the ballot),” Soff said. “They vote for two people (for an office) when it says to vote for one. They don’t fill in the oval.”
Another problem is when voters fill in fictitious names like cartoon or movie characters or even the same name for every office on the ballot.
“They absolutely have the right to that, but those things take time,” Soff said. “They slow down the process. They serve no constructive purpose. You have not made us laugh. You have not made our day. You have simply slowed down the process to no positive end.”
The Board of Elections will review provisional ballots cast in the election, starting at 9 a.m. Monday.
A provisional ballot is used when a voter’s eligibility to vote is uncertain at a polling place. The voter must provide a written affirmation, signed in front of an election official at the polling place, stating that he or she is a registered voter and is eligible to vote in the election.
The board also will review ballots from county registered voters who are serving in the military or from county registered voters who are overseas, Soff said.
