HAPPENINGS
Active Aging menu, events schedule
Active Aging Inc. has announced the menu and schedule of activities at senior centers for the week of Jan. 31. Meals must be ordered two days in advance.
Monday: Taco salad, Spanish rice, corn and black beans, nacho chips, pineapple delight.
Tuesday: Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, white bread, fresh fruit.
Feb. 2: Orange glazed pork loin, vegetable rice pilaf, cauliflower, sliced apples.
Feb. 3: Crispy chicken salad, mixed greens with diced chicken, bacon bits, cheddar, egg, vegetables soup with crackers, dinner roll, warm peach crisp.
Feb. 4: Turkey Caesar club sandwich with lettuce, tomato, cheese, creamy broccoli soup with crackers, sandwich roll, cherry chip cake with topping, fruit cocktail.
Cambridge Springs
Monday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; book and plant sale, 8:30 a.m.; fitness fun, 9 a.m.; chair yoga, 10 a.m.; games/dominos, 10 a.m.
Feb. 2: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; book and plant sale, 8:30 a.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.
Feb. 3: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; book and plant sale, 8:30 a.m.; fitness fun, 9 a.m.
Feb. 4: Exercise equipment/gym available, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; book and plant sale, 8:30 a.m.; euchre cards (reservations needed), 9:30 a.m.; gentle yoga, 1:30 p.m.
Lakeland Valley
Monday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; woodcarving, 9 a.m.; tai chi, 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
Feb. 2: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; video exercise, 8:30 a.m.; quilters/sewers, 9 a.m.; Groundhog Day celebration.
Feb. 3: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; bingo, 8:30 a.m.
Feb. 4: Exercise equipment, 8 a.m.; Silver Sneakers circuit, 8:30 a.m.; craft day (call for details), 9:30 a.m.; Healthy Steps in Motion, 10:30 a.m.
Titusville
Monday: Pinochle party, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Feb. 2: Groundhog Day bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Feb. 3: Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m.
Feb. 4: Lunch.
Canadohta Lake
Feb. 4: Scattergories.
Meadville
Monday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; bingo, 10 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; Valentine’s day meal reservations due.
Tuesday: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; watercolor painting class, 10 a.m.; chi kung, 10 a.m.; yoga, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; diabetes support group, 2:30 p.m.; classic aerobics, 5 p.m.
Feb. 2: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; tai chi, 11 a.m.; quilting group, 1 p.m.
Feb. 3: Healthy Steps in Motion, 9 a.m.; line dance, 9:30 a.m.; chair fitness, 11 a.m.; technology help by appointment, 1 p.m.; classic aerobics, 4 p.m.
Feb. 4: Yoga, 11 a.m.
The centers will continue curbside pickup meals for those seniors who are unable to, or desire not to, attend a center for lunch while state and/or federal regulations permit them to do so.
For assistance or additional information, call your local center:
Cambridge Springs: 156 Venango Ave. Contact Tami Boylan at (814) 398-8616.
Meadville: 1034 Park Ave. Contact Ashley McLallen at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Lakeland Valley: 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville. Contact Janet Wasserman at (814) 683-4959.
Canadohta Lake: 22978 Shreve Ridge Road, Union City. Contact Patty Flaherty at (814) 336-1792, extension 106.
Titusville: 714 E. Main St. Contact Tim Snyder at (814) 827-9134.