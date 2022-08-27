Moose has a lot of hair.
It’s one of the things that Madalyn Rankin likes best about him.
But a lot of hair means a lot of hair care to keep Moose looking his best, so Rankin, 18, was busy, back and forth from Moose to her bucket full of various forms of hair product — combs and clippers, various sprays and conditioners, and — of course — mousse.
As Rankin worked, Moose waited patiently in his show chute, the lead line attached to his halter wrapped around a bar of the chute to keep his head in place. It’s a situation both Moose and Rankin have found themselves in before — virtually every day, in fact, inside the barn at Lone Pine Acres, the Centerville area farm that Rankin’s family owns.
Moose, a brown-and-white Shorthorn steer, was one of five bovine competitors in the 4-H and FFA beef fitting and showmanship event held earlier this week inside the Livestock Complex at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. The cattle were each joined by their human caretakers, each of them a member of the oldest age division in the two-part competition.
For several of the human competitors, this was the last time they’d be showing with 4-H or FFA at the Crawford County Fair that they’ve attended regularly for as much as a decade.
Rankin, who was in her 10th year with 4-H, said she wasn’t sure whether she would be back again. She’s eligible to do one more year, but wasn’t sure if she would. Plus, if she happened to win, it might be nice to go out on top.
And moments before the competition began, as she and Moose waited alongside the other competitors to enter the show ring, Rankin said winning was a real possibility.
“I don’t mean to brag,” she said, smiling, “but maybe.”
Once inside the ring, Rankin and the others got to work, all of them clipping, snipping, spraying, combing and brushing the starboard sides of their animals. The fitting competition is all about grooming the cattle so that they look their best for the judge.
The port side of the cattle is prepared beforehand so that it’s looking as close to perfect as possible. The starboard side, on the other hand, is left a bit rough so that each caretaker can show off their fitting skills under the steady gaze of the judge.
As Rankin crouched on one knee, clipping some of Moose’s fluffy coat, Jaiben Walker was one chute over, eyeing a tuft of hair just above the tail of his midnight black-coated animal that was not sitting precisely the way he wanted it to. Scissors in hand, Walker took one snip, leaned in for another, then paused — one snip had done the trick.
Exchanging the scissors for electric clippers, he worked on the rear leg, then sprayed it with a can of hair spray and ran a comb over it.
Walker, 18, had started his freshman year at Slippery Rock University the previous week, but was determined to return to the fair where he has been showing beef cattle for a decade.
“It’s too fun not to,” Walker said on his way into the show ring. “It’s a great family event and community event, and it’s something you can work toward. No matter what happens, you’re successful — you always bond with your animal, and that’s the best feeling.”
Jameson Walker, Jaiben’s father, watched as his oldest son entered the 4-H beef cattle ring once more. Jaiben would be back in the ring only two more times over the course of the week before ending his 4-H career. Jameson, however, will likely have plenty of opportunities to watch future 4-H events: Jaiben’s four younger siblings are all involved with showing beef cattle raised at the family’s Cochranton-area farm.
Jameson said he appreciated the “core values,” such as hard work, discipline and time management, that kids learn through the experience of showing animals.
“It’s not something where you just show up for fair week,” he said. “The life lessons carry over to any aspect.”
Moments later, the clouds of hair spray having dissipated back in the ring, the competitors led the cattle around the ring as the competition transitioned to showmanship. While fitting is about the caretaker’s skills as a groomer, showmanship highlights the competitors’ ability to control their animal and put it in the best light possible before the judge.
To succeed, the human half of each team has to be able to get their bovine teammate to do what they want it to do. One hand on a lead line, the other holding a show stick that they used to gently stroke their animal’s brisket, each pair of competitors made their way across the show ring. The brisket, best known for its prominent role in barbecue cuisine, is the somewhat floppy area at the lower front of a cow’s chest. Standing outside the show ring, Eric Andrew, the FFA adviser for Conneaut Area Senior High School, explained that gently stroking the brisket helps keep cattle calm.
Inside the ring, the winners were being announced and Rankin’s maybe had become a certainty: She finished first in both fitting and showmanship among the 4-H competitors, with Walker coming in second in both categories. Later in the evening, after each age group, all the way down to the 8- and 9-year-olds, had gone through a similar process, Rankin went on to take the overall 4-H champion title for both fitting and showmanship. Greg Klink, a member of the CASH FFA club, performed a similar double among the FFA competitors.
While Walker had not ended his 4-H showing career with a win, there was no room for disappointment in what was the beginning of a big week.
“She critiqued me well,” he said of the judge, “and I respect that.”
Rankin was pleased with the work of her steer and was looking forward to the open and 4-H market beef show Wednesday, where all eyes would be on Moose rather than on her grooming and handling, and the 4-H and FFA market livestock sale Friday evening.
The key to her and Moose’s success, she said, was anything but a secret.
“It was a lot of practice, a lot of hard work. It sounds very cliche, but it’s very true,” she said after leading Moose back to his stall. “I’m going to be sad when I have to sell him, but that’s part of producing.”
