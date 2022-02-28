WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — As chairman of the group of volunteers who make up the Woodcock Township Zoning Hearing Board, Dave Miller occasionally makes some tough calls.
Doing so is nothing new for the 96-year-old, who began making big decisions early in life. When he was 17, for instance, he decided to volunteer for another organization known for serving its community: the U.S. Navy.
“I didn’t want to lay in the mud,” Miller joked recently as he recalled his World War II experiences in an interview. “I figured it was cleaner in the Navy.”
Seated at the dining room table of his Saegertown-area home, Miller said he was living in Pittsburgh with his grandmother when he enlisted in late 1943. War was raging in Europe and the Pacific, D-Day was six months away, and an Allied victory was hardly guaranteed.
Hoping to be assigned to one of the Navy’s largest ships, Miller instead found himself as one of 54 crew members on a mid-sized amphibious ship used for transporting supplies. Typically, he and his crew mates would deliver supplies prior to expected combat, landing food, trucks, tanks and other items directly on island beaches. When the island had been secured, he said, the ship would take remaining supplies to the next island as Allied forces made their way across the Pacific.
“I was on every island over there except Japan and Australia,” Miller joked. In addition, he helped take Marines from Guadalcanal to northern China, which had been occupied by Japan, after the end of the war. Welcoming residents were so happy to the Americans, Miller recalled, they handed them bottles of vodka in thanks.
More than 75 years later, Miller still gets around well, though he’s no longer hopping. Renee Hayes, the Woodcock Township secretary-treasurer who works with Miller in his role as chairman of the Zoning Hearing Board, said he’s known for the thoroughness of his preparation and the legwork he performs ahead of time, as well as his tendency to use humor to put meeting participants at ease while still keeping things professional.
“He’s always in a good mood and always joking, but still very genuine and a nice person,” Hayes said. “He’s a big guy, with a big heart and a big smile.”
Miller remained on active duty in the Navy until mid-1946 and never saw combat. His closest call came when the ship was at sea near Okinawa during a typhoon. With winds of 120 mph and waves 90 feet high, the ship was rammed and damaged by a freighter. Contrary to World War II movies in which sailors stack mattresses against damaged hulls to slow the flow of water, Miller said, that strategy doesn’t work.
“We were taking water on and we had all the pumps running and everything else to ride it out,” he said. “I don’t know how we ever come out of it.”
Once back in the U.S., Miller remained in the Navy Reserve until 1954. He also took a job with a Pittsburgh-area contractor, not knowing where it would soon lead.
“He asked me one day if I wanted to be a garbage man,” Miller recalled, “and I said, ‘Well, not really,’ but I got into the garbage business.”
Despite his initial reluctance, Miller was soon handling a variety of duties in the northwest region of the state. By 1966, he and his wife, Mary, had moved to Meadville, where Miller was regional manager before eventually buying the company. The Millers had been married for 69 years when Mary died in 2019 and the couple raised seven children together.
Along the way, Miller volunteered with a variety of civic and fraternal organizations, holding leadership positions with the Meadville Lions Club, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Zem Zem Shrine as well as serving for many years as fire police captain for Saegertown Volunteer Fire Department.
“If I don’t stay active,” Miller said, “I don’t feel right.”
Flipping through a scrapbook of his Navy years, the still imposing 96-year-old pointed out a younger version of himself on his ship in the mid-1940s. Today, his hair looks much the same, if a bit grayer, though some things have changed.
“I’ll tell you what,” he said, pointing out the 13-button trousers he wore as a sailor, “that outfit won’t fit anymore. I can show the pants and you wouldn’t believe it — I only weighed 115 pounds when I was in those.”
Miller continues to stay active by reading and painting and lives in the same house he and Mary bought new 1966. Asked about the lessons learned over a long life, Miller cited his luck with health and said 96 years hasn’t really felt like a long time. He has tried to do the best he could and always figured that if somebody else could do something, he probably could too, though it might take him a bit longer.
It doesn’t hurt to have a sense of humor, either. Pointing to two candles in the shape of a 9 and a 6 that remained on his dining room table from a recent birthday cake, Miller said, “I turned them around so when somebody asked me how old I was, I said 69.”
Glancing at the photo albums spread out before him, Miller seemed content.
“It’s been an interesting life,” he said. “I feel like I accomplished something anyway.”