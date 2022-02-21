Walkers waiting at the entrances to several rooms inside Eva Jones’ neat Park Avenue apartment are a relatively recent addition. As she uses one to make her way past a china cabinet and a dining table where pink cloth napkins and flowers brighten the room, she explains that the mobility aids are the result of recent issues with her balance. In other respects, however, she’s doing well, and her voice is loud and clear when the phone rings a moment later.
“Praise the Lord,” Jones answers in her customary greeting, before explaining that she’ll have to call the person back because she’s in the middle of an interview.
At 96 years old, she continues to live independently and continues to tend her garden along the Baldwin Street side of her apartment in warmer weather. It’s a small oasis of color, but Jones packs the tight spot with a surprisingly varied profusion of plants.
“Did you see it last year?” she asks. “It was beautiful, beautiful. I got some stuff called Spray-N-Grow and it went crazy — so beautiful.”
Looking back at nearly a century of life, there was little the optimistic Jones recalled that didn’t fit a similar description. She acknowledged the obvious — as a Black woman born in 1925, she grew up during the Depression and spent much of her life in a country where racist people and policies meant that the promise of equality was harder to achieve than it should have been.
“In my generation, we didn’t notice the prejudice so much,” she said. “It was there but…”
Jones was more interested in positive memories.
“I really don’t have any animosity against Meadville in my day,” she said. “It’s been a beautiful life for me here.”
Jones’ Depression-era upbringing was split between Meadville and Mississippi. In Meadville, she attended Second District Elementary School and her family lived in a neighborhood of mostly Italian families where whites and Blacks “lived together like a family,” she said. When the Depression sent them back to her parents’ home in Mississippi, they lived in what she described as a “shack.” She and her parents shared a room with her uncle’s family; another uncle’s family was in a separate room and her grandparents were in a small back room.
In addition to the crowded living conditions and memories of picking cotton on days so hot they left an impression that lasted nearly a century, Jones recalled the family gathering in the evenings with a guitar, an accordion, a mouth harp and lots of vocalists.
“We would sing outside with the lightning bugs going and everything and just have a good time,” she said. “So it was a beautiful childhood.”
When Jones was 13 the family returned to Meadville. A few years later, she recalled being one of the first Black women hired to work at Talon Inc. around 1945. Prior to that time, she said, Black employees were virtually nonexistent in Meadville factories and stores, but the demands of a significant government contract led Talon to begin hiring.
For Jones, the opportunity to earn 35 cents or even 45 cents per hour was an important one and she spent much of the next four decades working at Talon. But she also worked other jobs, she said, during periodic layoffs from the zipper manufacturer as well as second jobs — all in addition to raising a son and daughter with her husband Webster Jones.
Jones stays busy today with a journey that has defined much of her life. She experienced a religious awakening in her 30s, she said, in which “God worked a complete change in me.”
“My faith in a true and living God is the most important thing in my life,” she said. In her search for a deeper relationship with God, she eventually worshiped at nearly every church in the Meadville area, finding much that was good but not exactly what she needed. Even today, her faith remains her support and she continues to develop her relationship with God.
“I was on a journey,” she said as she recalled her awakening decades ago. “I’m still on a journey.”