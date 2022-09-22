SMALL GAME
SQUIRRELS, Red, Gray, Black and Fox (combined): Sept. 10-Nov. 12; Sunday, Nov. 13; Nov. 14-19; Sunday, Nov. 20; Nov. 21-25; Dec. 12-23; and Dec. 26-Feb. 27, 2023. (6 daily, 18 possession). Special season for eligible junior hunters, with or without required license: Sept. 10-24. (6 daily, 18 in possession limit after first day).
RUFFED GROUSE: Oct. 15-Nov. 12; Sunday, Nov. 13; Nov. 14-19; Sunday, Nov. 20; Nov. 21-25 and Dec. 12-23 (2 daily, 6 possession).
RABBIT (Cottontail): Oct. 15-Nov. 12; Sunday, Nov. 13; Nov. 14-19; Sunday, Nov. 20; Nov. 21-25; Dec. 12-23 and Dec. 26-Feb. 27, 2023 (4 daily, 12 possession). Special season for eligible junior hunters, with or without required license: Oct. 1-Oct. 15 (4 daily, 12 possession).
RING-NECKED PHEASANT: Oct. 22-Nov. 12; Sunday, Nov. 13; Nov. 14-19; Sunday, Nov. 20; Nov. 21-25, Dec. 12-23 and Dec. 26-Feb. 27, 2023 (2 daily, 6 in possession). Male and female pheasants may be taken in all WMUs. There is no open season for taking pheasants in the Franklin County Wild Pheasant Recovery Areas, except within the Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area, as authorized by executive order. Special season for eligible junior hunters, with or without required license: Oct. 8-15 (2 daily, 6 in possession). Male and female pheasants may be taken in all WMUs. There is no open season for taking pheasants in the Franklin County Wild Pheasant Recovery Areas, except within the Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area, as authorized by executive order.
BOBWHITE QUAIL: Oct. 22-Nov. 12; Sunday, Nov. 13; Nov. 14-19; Sunday, Nov. 20, Nov. 21-25, Dec. 12-23 and Dec. 26-Feb. 27, 2023. (8 daily, 24 possession).
HARES (SNOWSHOE RABBITS) OR VARYING HARES: Dec. 26-Dec 31, 2023 in all WMUs (1 daily, 3 possession).
WOODCHUCKS (GROUNDHOGS): July 1-Nov. 12; Sunday, Nov. 13; Nov. 14-19; Sunday, Nov. 20; Nov. 21-25 and Dec. 12-June 29, 2023. No limit.
CROWS: July 1-April 9, 2023, (Hunting permitted on Friday, Saturday and Sunday only) No limit.
STARLINGS AND ENGLISH SPARROWS: No closed season, except during the regular firearms deer season. No limit.
BIG GAME
FALL WILD TURKEY — (Male or Female): WMU 2B – Oct. 29-Nov. 18 and Nov. 23-25; WMUs 1A, 1B, 4A, 4B, 4D and 4E – Oct. 29-Nov. 5; WMUs 2A, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D and 4C – Oct. 29-Nov. 12;
WMUs 2C, 2D and 2E – Oct. 29-Nov. 12 and Nov. 23-25; WMU 5B – Nov. 1-3; WMUs 5A, 5C and 5D – CLOSED TO FALL TURKEY HUNTING. Rifles and handguns are restricted statewide, except muzzleloading.
SPRING GOBBLER (Bearded bird only): April 29 — May 13, 2023; May be hunted half-hour before sunrise to 12 noon. May 15 — May 30, 2023; May be hunted half-hour before sunrise to half-hour after sunset. Daily limit 1, season limit 2. (Second spring gobbler may be only taken by persons who possess a valid special wild turkey license.) Special season for eligible junior hunters, with required license, and mentored hunters 16 and under – April 22, 2023. Only 1 spring gobbler may be taken during this hunt. Hunting hours end at noon.
BLACK BEAR — FIREARMS: Statewide: Nov. 19; Sunday, Nov. 20; and Nov. 21-22. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year. Extended firearms: (WMUs 1B, 2C, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E and 5A): Nov. 26, Sunday, Nov. 27, Nov. 28-Dec. 3. (WMUs 2B, 5B, 5C and 5D): Nov. 26, Sunday, Nov. 27, Nov. 28-Dec. 10. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR, MUZZLELOADER: Statewide: Oct. 15-22. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR, SPECIAL FIREARMS: Statewide: Oct. 20-22. Only Junior and Senior license holders, active duty military and disabled persons’ permit holders. Arms and ammunition permitted during the regular firearms bear season can be used. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR — ARCHERY: (WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D): Sept. 17-Nov. 12; Sunday, Nov. 13; Nov. 14-19; Sunday, Nov. 20 and Nov. 21-25. (WMU 5B): Oct. 1-Nov. 12; Sunday, Nov. 13; and Nov. 14-18. (WMUs 1A, 1B, 2A, 2C, 2D, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E and 5A): Oct. 15-Nov. 5. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
ELK: Special Conservation Tag and Special License Tag (Antlered and Anterless): Aug.31-Nov. 5. ARCHERY: Sept. 10-24. GENERAL: Oct. 31-Nov. 5. LATE SEASON: Dec. 31-Jan 7, 2023. Only one elk may be taken during the license year with elk permit.
DEER, ARCHERY (antlered and antlerless): WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D: Sept. 17-Nov. 12; Sunday, Nov. 13; Nov. 14-19, Sunday, Nov. 20; Nov. 21-25 and Dec. 26-Jan. 28, 2023. WMUs 1A, 1B, 2A, 2C, 2D, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E, 5A and 5B: Oct. 1-Nov. 12; Sunday, Nov. 13; Nov. 14-18; and Dec. 26-Jan. 16, 2023. One antlered deer per hunting license year. One antlered deer, and an antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, ANTLERLESS MUZZLELOADER — ANTLERLESS: Oct. 15-22. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, ANTLERLESS SPECIAL FIREARMS: Statewide: Oct. 20-22. Only Junior and Senior License Holders,Commission Disabled Person Permit Holders (to use a vehicle as a blind), and Residents serving on active duty in the United States Armed Forces or U.S. Coast Guard. One antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, REGULAR FIREARMS (Antlered and Antlerless): Statewide: Nov. 26; Sunday, Nov. 27; and Nov. 28-Dec. 10. One antlered deer per hunting license year. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, ANTLERED OR ANTLERLESS FLINTLOCK: WMUs 1A, 1B, 2A, 2C, 2D, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E, 5A and 5B with required muzzleloading license: Dec. 26-Jan. 16, 2023. (WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D) with required muzzleloading license: Dec. 26-Jan. 28, 2023. One antlered deer per hunting license year, or one antlerless deer and an additional antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, ANTLERLESS EXTENDED REGULAR FIREARMS: (WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D): Dec. 26-Jan. 28, 2023. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license. DEER, ANTLERLESS (Military bases): Hunting permitted on days established by the U.S. Department of the Army at Letterkenny Army Depot, Franklin County; New Cumberland Army Depot, York County; and Fort Detrick, Raven Rock Site, Adams County. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
FURBEARERS
COYOTES: No closed season. Unlimited. Outside of any big game season (deer, bear, elk and turkey), coyotes may be taken with a hunting license or a furtaker license. During any big game season, coyotes may be taken while lawfully hunting big game or with a furtaker license.
FOXES: Oct. 22-Feb. 18, 2023; Unlimited. Sunday hunting permitted.
RACCOONS: Oct. 22-Nov. 12; Sunday, Nov. 13; Nov. 14-19; Sunday, Nov. 20; Nov. 21-26; Sunday, Nov. 27; and Nov. 28-Feb. 18, 2023.
OPOSSUM, STRIPED SKUNKS and WEASELS: July. 1-Nov. 12; Sunday Nov. 13; Nov.14-Nov.19; Sunday Nov. 20; Nov. 21-Nov. 26; Sunday Nov. 27; Nov. 28-June. 29 2023. No limits.
BOBCAT: (WMUs 2A, 2B, 2C, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D and 4E): Jan. 7-Feb. 1, 2023. One bobcat per license year. Licensed furtakers may obtain one permit each.
PORCUPINES: Oct. 8-Nov. 12; Sunday, Nov. 13; Nov. 14-19; Sunday, Nov. 20; and Nov. 21-Jan. 28, 2023. (3 daily, season limit of 10).
