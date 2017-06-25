Featured Stories

Protecting Our Children

Protecting our children: Keeping young minds active, engaged important during summer

  • By Lorri Drumm Meadville Tribune

While the hallways in public and private schools will be fairly quiet for the next few months, some summer programs in Meadville are picking up where schools leave off by keeping those young minds and bodies active and engaged.

  • By Randy Griffith
    rgriffith@tribdem.com
  • Updated

Last summer, Zack Page didn’t really want to go to the day care center with his younger sister, Emma. But his parents, Tim and Jessica Page, thought it was best.

 

  • By Jocelyn Brumbaugh and Eric Scicchitano CNHI News Service

PROTECTING OUR CHILDREN: A public health crisis

  • By Marcia Moore CNHI News Service

April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. Inspired in part by that, The Meadville Tribune continues a year-long look at how we protect our children, in a collaborative effort with Community Newspaper Holdings Inc. newsrooms in Johnstown, Sunbury, New Castle and Sharon, as well as …

PROTECTING OUR CHILDREN: Groups step forward to help

  • By Lorri Drumm Meadville Tribune

In the past 10 years the belief that it takes a village to raise a child has come to the forefront as additional villagers join in the effort to help children and families in need in Crawford County.

PROTECTING OUR CHILDREN: Helping the victims of child abuse

Victims advocates discuss what services they can provide.

PROTECTING OUR CHILDREN: Child Abuse prosecution

Officials talk about the difficulty in prosecuting child abuse cases.

PROTECTING OUR CHILDREN: Dr. John Chan, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center

Neonatologist Dr. John Chan of the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.

Last summer, Zack Page didn’t really want to go to the day care center with his younger sister, Emma. But his parents, Tim and Jessica Page, thought it was best.

 

An Oklahoma doctor prescribed so many painkillers, she's been charged with murdering her patients, authorities say

On Nov. 21, 2012, Sheila Bartels walked out of the Sunshine Medical Center in Oklahoma with a prescription for a "horrifyingly excessive" cocktail of drugs capable of killing her several times over.

