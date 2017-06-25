News
Protecting Our Children
While the hallways in public and private schools will be fairly quiet for the next few months, some summer programs in Meadville are picking up where schools leave off by keeping those young minds and bodies active and engaged.
Last summer, Zack Page didn’t really want to go to the day care center with his younger sister, Emma. But his parents, Tim and Jessica Page, thought it was best.
April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. Inspired in part by that, The Meadville Tribune continues a year-long look at how we protect our children, in a collaborative effort with Community Newspaper Holdings Inc. newsrooms in Johnstown, Sunbury, New Castle and Sharon, as well as …
In the past 10 years the belief that it takes a village to raise a child has come to the forefront as additional villagers join in the effort to help children and families in need in Crawford County.
Victims advocates discuss what services they can provide.
Officials talk about the difficulty in prosecuting child abuse cases.
Neonatologist Dr. John Chan of the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Opinion
Multimedia
Crawford County Fair
Gallery
Last summer, Zack Page didn’t really want to go to the day care center with his younger sister, Emma. But his parents, Tim and Jessica Page, thought it was best.
Don't Miss This
An Oklahoma doctor prescribed so many painkillers, she's been charged with murdering her patients, authorities say
On Nov. 21, 2012, Sheila Bartels walked out of the Sunshine Medical Center in Oklahoma with a prescription for a "horrifyingly excessive" cocktail of drugs capable of killing her several times over.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.